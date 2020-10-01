Police officer tackles fleeing suspect on bicycle

A 54-year-old man tried to flee from Grand Island police on his bicycle Wednesday, but Officer Tyler Noel tackled him off his bike.

Someone called police to report seeing Felix Ramirez, who had an active warrant, at 704 W. Seventh St. at about 12:45 p.m. When police arrived, Ramirez took off on his bicycle heading north. Knowing he had a warrant for his arrest, police ordered him to stop, but he refused to. The officer “actually drove up to him and told him to stop,” said Capt. Jim Duering.

When that didn’t work, Noel tackled him.

“It was kind of more of a shove, but regardless, he went off the bicycle and into custody,” Duering said. “He wasn’t injured.”

Police say Ramirez was in possession of drugs, which later field-tested positive as methamphetamine and marijuana. He also had two pipes, police say.

Ramirez was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.