Police say fleeing motorist endangered children

Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano allegedly put young people and others at risk as he tried to evade Grand Island police at a high rate of speed Sunday evening.

Police say he drove through the parking lot of Colonial Square Apartments, where individuals were outside and kids were playing.

The flight to avoid arrest began when officers observed a green sedan driving west on East 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates shortly before 8 p.m.

Officers recognized Anguiano as the driver, and knew he had a revoked driver's license. A record check confirmed his license was revoked.

Officers in a marked patrol unit attempted a traffic stop, with the car's overhead lights activated. Police say Anguiano fled at a high rate of speed and entered the Colonial Square parking lot. Continuing at a high rate of speed, he then exited the parking lot onto North Vine Street and into the opposing alleyway, where children were playing near the east and west sidewalk, approximately 30 feet from the alleyway. He "continued to flee from police in a wanton disregard for property and the children playing near where he was driving," says the GIPD Monday media report.

In the interest of safety, police discontinued the pursuit and later found Anguiano at his home.

He was unable to provide insurance information for the vehicle.

Anguiano, 20, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, failure to display plates, having no proof of insurance and failure to yield the right of way.