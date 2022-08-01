Police say G.I. man caused disturbance near businesses

Police arrested a 33-year-old Grand Island man Friday after he allegedly pounded on the windows of several businesses, screamed at employees, was kicked out of Buffalo Wild Wings and resisted arrest.

Brent Willard was arrested for disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, second or subsequent offense.

Police were called to offices and businesses in the area of 3337 W. State St. at about 11 a.m. An officer talked to several witnesses and a man who wanted to report the suspect for disturbing the peace. They told police the man, later identified as Willard, was pounding on glass windows and the doors of several businesses, as well as the military recruiting office. They said he was screaming, cursing at employees and charged at the victim, causing fear in business patrons and employees.

The witnesses and victim provided a description of Willard and the license plate number of a vehicle registered to Willard’s mother. The Army recruiter was able to provide Willard’s name from an earlier contact.

Officers were able to later track Willard down at his residence after he was allegedly kicked out of Buffalo Wild Wings for being heavily intoxicated and acting belligerently to clientele.

At the residence, Willard was asked to step out to the patrol vehicle. He attempted to take off from officers inside the residence and when stopped, “he pulled away from officers and started to become physically aggressive,” says Monday’s GIPD media report.