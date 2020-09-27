Presidential campaign comes to Nebraska

Servellon deployed to Afghanistan with the Nebraska National Guard. His wife, Samantha, was in her first year as a teacher. She told the group it was difficult for her to understand what Erik had been through, calling it “a hard year.”

Active-duty military spouse Kaycee Greninger, whose husband works at Offutt, said she felt the need to share the opinions she hears from military spouses and families.

One of her concerns was a weeks-long wait for a well-baby check. Another was poor maintenance of military housing that she says gets worse when spouses are deployed.

“I feel reassured that we are heard,” she said after the event.

Neighbor Bob Hovey watched the Biden event from his back porch, where he flew a Trump flag. He said he appreciates his neighbors’ freedom to host the event but said he disagrees with their presidential choice.

Hovey said he’s excited about Trump’s decision to go ahead and nominate a Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Biden and Emhoff didn’t address the appointment Saturday.

Hovey said he sometimes disagrees with the way Trump talks, and what he says, but said he likes “the fact that he says he’s going to do something, and he seems to get it done.”