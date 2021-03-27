Polk man gets 12 to 20 years in prison

Alexander Babella, 27, of Polk, who was arrested after the shooting of a Grand Island man May 7, 2020, was sentenced last week to 12 to 20 years in prison.

Babella had pleaded no contest Jan. 20 to first-degree assault and attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both of which are Class II felonies.

Babella was given credit for 317 days served. He was sentenced March 19 by Hall County District Judge Andrew Butler.

The case involved the shooting of Levi Kellums following a verbal altercation at 331 Nebraska Ave. The shot injured Kellums’ hand and stomach. Kellums, 23 at the time, survived the shooting. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Babella originally was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Under a plea agreement, two of the charges were dismissed. They were criminal attempt at second-degree murder, a Class II felony, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, which is a Class IC felony.

Babella was sentenced to 12 to 20 years for first-degree assault and six to 10 years for attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.