Prevention Project hosts first drug takeback event of 2021

Breaking the cycle of medication misuse is not easy.
A drug takeback event hosted by Prevention Project at both Grand Island Super Saver locations on Saturday offered that needed help.
Unused prescription drugs and pill medications were collected with help from Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The day is completely anonymous, with no paperwork required or names taken, said Katie Usasz, Prevention Project coordinator.
The event happens twice each year — in April and in October.
“It’s breaking the cycle of the medication. So long as an opioid is sitting on your shelf, it has the potential to be misused,” Usasz said.
It may not even be the person who was prescribed the drugs who is misusing them.
“Often, what happens is, when people misuse medication, they access them from the home medicine cabinet of a friend of family member,” Usasz said. “This is our chance to stop the cycle of that medication.”
She added, "This is our chance to stop the cycle of that medication, show we value our friends and loved ones, and just get them off the shelf."
Once collected, law enforcement officers take the prescription drugs to an undisclosed location to be incinerated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Though specific numbers were not available Saturday, at the Second Street location alone, four and a half large garbage bags of prescription drugs were collected.
It was an impressive amount, said GIPD Officer Draper Sullivan.
“It’s been a good yield today,” he said. “It’s quite a bit of drugs we’ve taken back.”
Fewer drugs were collected last year because of the pandemic, Usasz said.
An event was not held in April 2020. An event in October 2020 yielded 150 pounds of unused prescription drugs.
In April 2019, 336 pounds of drugs were collected, and in October 2019 the nonprofit collected another 262 pounds of drugs.
“It’s been boxes and boxes of medication,” she said.
Such events keep the community safe.
“The less opioids we have that are remaining active in our community, the less chance for misuse that we have,” Usasz said.
Every day is an opportunity to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, Usasz noted.
Disposal packets are available at Prevention Project through an opioid prevention grant.
Simply put the medication in the packets, add water, shake it up and throw it away.
“It deactivates the medication,” Usasz said. “It’s an environmentally safe way to dispose of it and it gets the medication out of cycle sooner.”
Usasz appreciates the positive community response to each event.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s indicative to me that people want a safe way to dispose of their medication. They want to make sure it’s not a threat to public safety. They want to keep our environment safe. This really is an opportunity to do that.”
Sullivan called the event beneficial for the community.
“It’s good to have something where we can take all of this stuff back,” he said, “especially for those people who don’t know where else they can bring it.”
For more information about Grand Island Prevention Project and addiction resources, visit 219 W. Second St.