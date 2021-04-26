Prevention Project hosts first drug takeback event of 2021

Breaking the cycle of medication misuse is not easy.

A drug takeback event hosted by Prevention Project at both Grand Island Super Saver locations on Saturday offered that needed help.

Unused prescription drugs and pill medications were collected with help from Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The day is completely anonymous, with no paperwork required or names taken, said Katie Usasz, Prevention Project coordinator.

The event happens twice each year — in April and in October.

“It’s breaking the cycle of the medication. So long as an opioid is sitting on your shelf, it has the potential to be misused,” Usasz said.

It may not even be the person who was prescribed the drugs who is misusing them.

“Often, what happens is, when people misuse medication, they access them from the home medicine cabinet of a friend of family member,” Usasz said. “This is our chance to stop the cycle of that medication.”

