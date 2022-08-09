Project aimed at lifting Grand Island stepfather's spirits

Jerry Billington likes to sit outside his home on East Eighth Street, feeding peanuts to birds and squirrels.

Over time, many of the creatures have become comfortable with him. Billington, who will turn 69 on Aug. 18, feeds some of the critters out of his hand. He calls one of the squirrels Mama Squirrel. “She gets pregnant twice a year,” he says.

But Billington’s quiet retirement changed July 26. That’s the day he found out he has lung cancer.

Six days before that, he had a strange feeling as he picked up a tote. He felt like he pulled a muscle in both the front and back of his shoulder and chest area. After a couple of days hoping it would go away, his wife, Tracy, insisted he see a doctor.

A few days after seeing a doctor, he was told he has Stage 3 lung cancer. “I said, ‘What happened to 1 and 2?’’ he said.

Last Wednesday, Billington had a biopsy. The next day, he had an MRI.

His stepson, Colton Ledford, has stepped up with a project to lift Billington’s spirits.

Ledford plans to give a 1993 Ford Explorer a wrap that will make it look like the vehicle seen in the original “Jurassic Park” film. That was “the one movie we really connected on,” Ledford said of the 1993 movie.

When the Explorer is done, Ledford will drive his stepdad around to get ice cream and take him to the movies. Ledford took the news about his stepdad’s cancer hard. “I haven’t cried this much since my brother died,” he said.

“The boy’s got a big heart,” Billiington said.

Ledford figures giving the Explorer a “Jurassic Park” look will cost $10,000. He’s getting local businesses involved to help with the project. For that, he has started a GoFundMe page. If there’s any money left over, he will use it to pay for Billington’s medical treatment and substances to lessen his pain.

A FedEx driver, Ledford discovered the Explorer on his route. He bought the vehicle from an Ashton man a year ago for $400.

Billington and Tracy, who is Ledford’s mother, have been married 18 years. They’ve been together 23 and a half years.

Ledford has a brother, Casey, 29, who lives in Grand Island. Another brother, Chris, passed away in 2002 at the age of 20. Billington’s son, Shawn, 42, lives in Wilcox.

Billington has never thought of Colton and Casey as his stepsons. “They’re my sons,” he says.

Ledford, 31, says Billington instilled in him a work ethic and self-discipline. His stepdad “made a lot of sacrifices to give us a good life,” he said.

Billington filled the role of father in their lives, Tracy said. He taught his sons how to change oil, and attended their activities.

Billington also routinely helped other people.

“So now it’s my turn,” Ledford said. “It’s my turn to help him.”

Billington admits that his short-term future looks scary.

But his wife doesn’t want to hear any discouragement in her husband’s voice.

“No matter what it takes, we’re going to fight it,” she said.

Billington worked at McCain Foods for 28 years. He started out on a part-time basis, but he kept showing up for work every day, so the company hired him full-time.

Seeing a doctor is a new experience for Billington.

“I don’t get sick,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t think this would ever happen to me.”

For most of his life, he’s lived on the same block. Since 1991, he’s resided on the corner of East Eighth and Superior streets. He grew up two houses to the west.

Billington graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1971.

He retired seven years ago. But he had a long working life. He got his first job at 13. He has 10 grandkids and one great-grandchild.

Tracy Billington, who works at the VA Medical Center, met Jerry when they were working at McCain Foods.

Ledford is the founder of an organization called Motorheads International, which as 22,000 members worldwide, 500 of whom live in Grand Island.

Two years ago, Ledford organized a car show at Conestoga Mall. The group donated the proceeds and a truckload of food to the Salvation Army.

In addition to helping his stepfather, Ledford plans to use the “Jurassic Park” car to cheer up hospitalized kids and enliven birthday parties.

Ledford knows he’s going to get his “Jurassic Park” project done. If he doesn’t raise $10,000 through GoFundMe, he’ll start selling some of his belongings.

“I just want to get the guy better. Like I said, whatever I’ve got to do, I’ll do it,” he said. “If I’ve got to sell everything I own, I’ll do it.”

As of Monday, the campaign had raised $355.

To donate to the cause, go to gf.me/v/c/fg4h/dinosaurs-stomping-out-cancer. Ledford may be reached at 308-380-3663.