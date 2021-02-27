Proposed changes to inheritance tax could impact county revenue, property taxes

She added, “It’s all property tax relief because we didn’t have to tax property owners for those additional funds.”

Funds go toward capital improvement projects, such as building maintenance, and other one-time expenditures like an HVAC upgrade and a new water suppression system for the Hall County Courthouse, Lancaster said.

“For the last two years we have used inheritance tax dollars to offset the general fund budget, in order to not raise the levy,” she said. “We’ve not raised the levy for property tax in over 10 years.”

If changed, or eventually repealed, Lancaster said, the county would need to replace that source of revenue.

The Platte Institute, an Omaha-based nonprofit focusing on state economic policy and research, said it is time to reform the state’s 120-year-old inheritance tax law.

The current rates, at nearly 18%, is too high, as Sarah Curry, Platte Institute policy director, noted during a virtual news conference on Feb. 17.