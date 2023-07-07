Railroad Towne Antique Mall is the perfect place to “buy memories,” says owner Tammy Gerdes.

“A great way to get antiques is to have them given to you, but if you can't inherit them come buy from us,” she said.

Everyday items often make the most desirable collectibles, dealers and booths indicate.

Tucked away in one corner of the mall, which boasts roughly 75 dealers, are vintage Fisher Price Toys — farm sets, school-themed pieces.

Pyrex kitchenware is another hot item, Gerdes said.

“Some of the harder to-find designs can be quite pricey, but there are collectors of Pyrex, who are very enthusiastic about it,” she added.

The antique mall lifestyle has been full of surprises since Gerdes and her husband acquired the building more than 20 years ago. Gerdes started out as a dealer at the mall.

Some items have horned their way into the forefront of Gerdes’s list of strangest items.

“The cow head with horns.”

It didn’t stay in the mall long, Gerdes remembered.

“They were gone within, what? Two or three weeks?” she asked Railroad Towne employees Frank and Jan Krolikowski.

The Krolikowskis are in charge of setting up Railroad Towne’s elaborate displays. The couple has experience, having worked at Skagway grocery when it was still a Grand Island fixture.

“They have a long background (in displays),” Gerdes said. “I’ve told them, they can never leave us.”

Gerdes lets them in during the dark of night, when they work their magic in the storefront, entry and landings nestled throughout the mall.

The front windows have hosted themes like school days, vintage sports and holidays (of course), a scene the Krolikowskis set with items large and small, helping depict each scenario.

“The nice thing about the display area is it gives customers ideas of what to do with antiques and how to work them into their home, and maybe a repurposing idea,” Gerdes said.

Thursdays bring Railroad Towne Antique Mall’s Facebook live event. Viewers can purchase items hand-picked by staff, relating to a different theme (July 27 is "Christmas in July"). Typically, each dealer has an item included.

“It’s not an auction,” Gerdes explained. “It’s everything at a set price. The first person to message in on our comments section sold, and the item number or short description gets the item.”

The big deal for Railroad Towne — and many others in central Nebraska — is Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, celebrating its 20th year in late September.

“People from all over the country come for that,” Gerdes said. “It’s our busiest day of the year by far.”

On a Friday in late June, Railroad Towne was buzzing within its first 15 minutes open. The mall is on the list of Nebraska Passport stops. Several passport travelers were among those first customers.

“I've heard from a lot of the people doing the (Nebraska Passport) that they plan their vacation around the passport program,” Gerdes said. “They really put a lot of work into the passport program, trying to pick restaurants, stores, boutiques, museums, to mix it up and provide something for everybody.”

“I think it's a really smart program.”

Like some other Nebraska Passport stops, Railroad Towne has a special deal for passport travelers — a coupon toward an item in the store.

And there are plenty to choose from.

Gerdes rattles off a very summarized list, shelves and displays encircling the front desk: fine furniture, “primitive, chippy stuff,” Mid-Century Modern pieces, salt and pepper shakers, Fenton glassware … “A newer trend is unvarnished or whitewashed. That’s kind of hard to come by.”

The Krolikowskis already have plans for late July’s display. “We’re going to mix and match pieces of furniture — painted, varnished; uppers, lowers, whatever,” Frank Krolikowski said enthusiastically.

The Krolikowskis’ and Gerdes’s enthusiasm for antiques and collectibles may only be matched by their customers and dealers.

“I would say a lot of people buy pieces to use,” Gerdes ventured. “But then there are the things … well, a lot of times you have a memory.”