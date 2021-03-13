Rebooted: Race for Grace still virtual but with added features

This year’s Race for Grace, held from April 10-18, will be a virtual experience.
“This year, due to circumstances of the pandemic and our main clientele, we once again made the decision to have a virtual race,” said Sarah Koch, executive director of the Grace Foundation. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t making it an experience.”
She said everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way or another.
“We all have felt the weight of cancer, whether it’s a family member, a friend, ourself, a co-worker,” Koch said. “We’re giving everyone the opportunity to be involved with a positive solution.”
The solution, Koch said, is the virtual Race for GRACE.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, GRACE Cancer Foundation was established in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman, two Grand Island breast cancer survivors who wanted to help local cancer patients and their families.
The organization was originally named The GRACE Foundation, with GRACE standing for GRand Island Area Cancer Endowment. In 2018, for the organization’s 10th Anniversary, it was re-named GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Pfeifer and Willman said that, along with emotional support, funds available through GRACE assist with financial obligations and unmet needs for those fighting cancer.
GRACE Cancer Foundation assists cancer patients who live within 40 miles of Grand Island or are being treated at the Saint Francis Cancer Treatment Center in Grand Island, or the Mary Lanning Healthcare - Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings. Help is available through several methods, such as gas cards, assistance with medical bills, household expenses and more.
Koch said the Race for GRACE committee, led by Hannah Fair and Kathy Eihusen, has developed a number of ways to make this year’s virtual event special — and more inclusive — than any previous race.
“We are actually excited for how being virtual can create new connections,” Eihusen said. “We have participants signed up from all over the country.”
In addition to the 2-mile and 10k runners and walkers, being virtual allowed Race for GRACE to include a 20-mile bike ride category for the first time. Organizers have considered bikers in the past, but logistics of a combined race make it difficult.
“We haven’t been able to get bikes and runners on the same course at the same time for safety reasons,” Eihusen said. “But when we aren’t required to be at the same place at the same time, we’re able to have the cyclists and the runners.”
Fair, marketing coordinator for GRACE Cancer Foundation, said she’s “blown away”by the support the community has for the organization.
“We have donors who can’t run giving money to support runners who have signed up,” she said. “It’s such a powerful thing to be involved with.”
Another new element is the “Pledge It” option. Registered participants can earn race gear by having people sponsor them with donations. Already, Fair said, more than $8,000 has been raised through the additional personal sponsorships.
“It’s a great way to show support, even if you can’t get out the week of April 10-18 to walk, run or bike,” Eihusen said. “We’d really like to get to $15,000 in ‘Pledge It’ sponsorships.”
Fair said people can sign up to race or to sponsor at raceforgrace.run. March 24 is the deadline to raise money for the race swag. “But we’ll keep taking donations through the end of race week.”
In a virtual race, the participants will still complete the event they sign up for, just not together as a large group, and they can do so wherever they choose. Participants are encouraged to complete their events from April 10-18.
On April 10, butterflies in honor of cancer patients will line a section of the trail through Grand Island, a Race for GRACE tradition.
Packet pick-up is April 9, at the Aurora Co-op building at Fonner Park. Each participant will get a shirt, a race sticker, lip balm, a face mask and a race bib with a $5 off coupon to seven Railside establishments and a coupon for free breadsticks from Pizza Hut.
“And if you raise $120 on Pledge It, you get a custom Race for GRACE pint glass, a long-sleeve race shirt and a one-quarter zip fleece Race for GRACE jacket,” Eihusen said.
Koch said by having new ways to be involved, whether actively or through sponsorship, the organization can extend its reach.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure our participants know we appreciate their support,” she said. “GRACE does so much for cancer patients and their families. We just want to make sure this event recognizes our supporters and they understand what we’re able to do because of their involvement.”
Race for Grace will take place April 10-18. Register at raceforgrace.run
For more information, email Fair at hannah@gracefoundationgi.org.