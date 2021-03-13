Rebooted: Race for Grace still virtual but with added features

“We have donors who can’t run giving money to support runners who have signed up,” she said. “It’s such a powerful thing to be involved with.”

Another new element is the “Pledge It” option. Registered participants can earn race gear by having people sponsor them with donations. Already, Fair said, more than $8,000 has been raised through the additional personal sponsorships.

“It’s a great way to show support, even if you can’t get out the week of April 10-18 to walk, run or bike,” Eihusen said. “We’d really like to get to $15,000 in ‘Pledge It’ sponsorships.”

Fair said people can sign up to race or to sponsor at raceforgrace.run. March 24 is the deadline to raise money for the race swag. “But we’ll keep taking donations through the end of race week.”

In a virtual race, the participants will still complete the event they sign up for, just not together as a large group, and they can do so wherever they choose. Participants are encouraged to complete their events from April 10-18.

On April 10, butterflies in honor of cancer patients will line a section of the trail through Grand Island, a Race for GRACE tradition.