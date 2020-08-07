HILLIGAS — To Matt and Amber (Jackson) Hilligas of Grand Island, a daughter born July 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Rick and Rochelle Jackson of Sutherland and Scott and Corinne Hilligas of Grand Island.
FRAIRE — To Guillermo Fraire and Deserae Garcia of Grand Island, twin daughters born Aug. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
SMITH — To Seth and Emily (Masek) Smith of Wood River, a son born Aug. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Michael and Sherry Smith of Shelton, Aaron and Donna Burr of Wood River and Gary and Carol Masek of Valparaiso. Great-grandparents are Marvin and Evonne Kubert of Wood River and Wayne and Rose Kaps of Kearney.
GLANDT — To William and Alacia (Salak) Glandt of Grand Island, a son born July 21, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
PARO — To Adam Paro and Sarah Roy of Dannebrog, a son born Aug. 4, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Ken and Nancy Roy of Dannebrog and Clinton “Chip” Hall of St. Paul.
URWILLER — To Kent and Sara (Hoyt) Urwiller of Ravenna, a daughter born July 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
ROHAN — To Mike and Jessica (Jungck) Rohan of Hastings, a daughter born July 27,2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Suzi Weber of Lincoln, Tom and Jennifer Jungck of Hastings and Jim and Connie Rohan of Superior.
VUE —To Pao Vue and Payao Thao of Hastings, a daughter born July 30, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
