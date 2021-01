JARAMILLO PURCELL — To Cristeena Ryan Jaramillo and Austin Purcell of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 7, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Shawna Ryan and Matthew Northrup of Grand Island and Lacey Smith of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Mary Ryan and Rick and Cyndi Ryan, all of North Platte.