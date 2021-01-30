Birth announcements for Saturday, Jan. 30

BASL — To Aaron Basl and Amy Wieczorek Basl of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dave Wieczorek and Veronica Wieczorek, both of Grand Island, Gary Basl and Jodi Lowe, both of Salem, Ore., and Cindy Anundi of Albany, Ore., Great-grandparents are Barbara Wieczorek of Grand Island and Lawrence Colburn of Kearney.

STAROSTKA — To Zach and Natalie (Svoboda) Starostka of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.

CAIN — To Dylan Cain and Shelby Jensen of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 25, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jeff and Lisa Suck of St. Paul, Kelli Cole and Ryan Kalkwarf, both of Aurora, and the late Jason Jensen. Great-grandparents are Linda and Larry Wilsey of Grand Island and Ron Cole of Aurora.

MUHS — To Tyler and Sara (Quisenberry) Muhs of Lincoln, a daughter born Jan. 2, 2021, at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Grandparents are Gary and Ida Quisenberry of Wood River and Ron and Sheri Muhs of New York. Great-grandparents are Paul Quisenberry of Wood River and Clarence and Marcia Sonnenfeld of Grand Island.