Birth announcements for Sunday, Dec. 20

PFANSTIEL — To Shawn and Katie (Nabower) Pfanstiel of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born Oct. 21, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Neal and Tami Nabower of Grand Island and Grant and Charlene Pfanstiel of McCook. Great-grandparents are Bill and Ellen Nabower of Hastings and Jackie and DeWayne Boesen of Kenesaw.
PATRICK — To Adam and Tara (Swett) Patrick of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jana Swett of Wolbach and Judie Brewster of Morton, Ill. Great-grandparents are Janey Jacobsen of Wolbach and Ed and Jean Brewster of Morton.
MAXON — To Karen Maxon of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
CHAVEZ — To Isaac and Karisten (Borgan) Chavez of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dave Chavez and Margaret Lainez, both of Grand Island, Debbie and Arden Bock of Lincoln and Terry Borgan of Auburn.
HAAG — To Collins and Sarah (Eiberger) Haag of Palmer, a daughter born Nov. 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jeanine Eiberger and Maury Eiberger, both of St. Paul, and Jim and Pat Haag of Palmer. Great-grandparents are Dick and Jeanette Haag of Palmer and the late Mary Lou O’Hare.
GILL — To Dylan and Adrienne (Elmquist) Gill of Wood River, a son born Dec. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kevin and Angie Gill of Wood River and Toni and Krista Elmquist of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Don and Kay Gill and Marvin and Jane Rickert, all of Wood River, Kay Elmquist and Gene and Lois Vanderbur, all of Mapleton, Iowa. Great-great-grandparent is Esther Rosacker of Wood River.
DUBAS — To Curt and Meagan (Poss) Dubas of St. Paul, a son born Dec. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Bill and Jean Dubas of Palmer and Marvin and Betty Poss of Elba. Great-grandparents are Jean Poss of Elba and Emily Gregoski of St. Paul.
ANDERSON — To Chris and Emily (Wilsey) Anderson of Palmer, Alaska, a daughter born Dec. 11, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. Grandparents are Lonnie and Leann Wilsey of Grand Island and LaMarr and Nannette Anderson of Palmer.
