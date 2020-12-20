Birth announcements for Sunday, Dec. 20

PFANSTIEL — To Shawn and Katie (Nabower) Pfanstiel of Grand Island, twins, a son and daughter, born Oct. 21, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Neal and Tami Nabower of Grand Island and Grant and Charlene Pfanstiel of McCook. Great-grandparents are Bill and Ellen Nabower of Hastings and Jackie and DeWayne Boesen of Kenesaw.

PATRICK — To Adam and Tara (Swett) Patrick of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jana Swett of Wolbach and Judie Brewster of Morton, Ill. Great-grandparents are Janey Jacobsen of Wolbach and Ed and Jean Brewster of Morton.

MAXON — To Karen Maxon of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

CHAVEZ — To Isaac and Karisten (Borgan) Chavez of Grand Island, a daughter born Dec. 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dave Chavez and Margaret Lainez, both of Grand Island, Debbie and Arden Bock of Lincoln and Terry Borgan of Auburn.