LEISER — To Jared and Annaliese (Meyer) Leiser of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Sandy Leiser and Gus and Kim Meyer, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Ronald and Doris Quandt of St. Libory and Gaylord and Joan Meyer of Kearney.
GARTNER — To Josh and Katie (Krause) Gartner of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dr. Larry and Peggy Krause and Mark and Lori Gartner, all of Wood River. Great-grandparents are Lola Gartner and Jim and Elaine Watson, all of Grand Island, and Wayne Krause of Wood River.
DENOYER — To Taylor DeNoyer and Alexis Gosda of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
AGUILAR — To Richard Aguilar and Destiny Barnacle of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Ron Aguilar, Eric Barnacle, Krystal Barnacle, Ashley Roberts and James Bratcher, all of Grand Island, and Dotty Schleichardt and Leslie Johnson, both of Fort Morgan, Colo.
ESQUIBEL-BERG — To Reina Esquibel and Brandon Berg, of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Pauline Sanchez and Jimmy Carter, both of Grand Island, and Joshua and Tracy Malingen of Moorhead, Minn.
LEETCH — To Mark Leetch and Alexa Endecott of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
