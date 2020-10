Birth announcements

SCHWEITZER — To Nicholas and Katrina Schweitzer of Cairo, a daughter born Oct. 9, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike Nelsen of Grand Island, Mike and Jolyne Stutzman of Wood River and Marlin and Sharon Schweitzer of Cairo.

NIEMOTH — To Nathan and Shelby (McIntyre) Niemoth of Grand island, a daughter born Oct. 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Greg and Jodi Niemoth and Craig McIntyre, all of Grand Island, and Amy Johnson of Albion.

PERRY — To Brandon and Caroline (Foltz) Perry of Aurora, a son born Oct. 15, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jill and Gerald Foltz of Grand Island, Rod and Kristi Perry and Kasey and Janna Wessels, all of Aurora. Great-grandparents are Ron and Karen Perry and Terry and Linda Ott, all of Aurora, and Eleanor Glesinger of Greeley.