MCDOWELL — To Nathan and Brandi (Holloway) McDowell of Grand Island, a daughter born May 28, 2020.

FRANCO — To Ernesto and Karen Franco of Grand Island, a son born June 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

MEDRANO-AGUILAR — To Jesus Medrano Jr. and Kaylee Aguilar of Grand Island, a son born July 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

HERNANDEZ — To Isidro Hernandez and Vanessa Arellano of Grand Island, a daughter born July 8, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

LOVE — To Nichole (Labarge) and Darvin Love Jr. of Chapman, a daughter born July 7, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Laura and Ron Jones of Clarks and Jeffery Labarge of Hildreth.

MORALES — To Ivan and Jessica (Lara) Morales of Hastings, a daughter born June 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Maria del Socorro Morales, Jose Lara and Silvia Garcia.

VANDERLOO —To Peter and Jacquelyn (McDermott) Vanderloo of Lincoln, a son born June 14, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln. Grandparents are Peter and Jody Vanderloo of Dodgeville, Wis., and Dale and Kathleen Kluthe of Scotia.

WIRTH — To Rob and Erin (McDermott) Wirth of Lincoln, a daughter born June 17, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln. Grandparents are Bob and Leanne Wirth of Walton and Dale and Kathleen Kluthe of Scotia.

