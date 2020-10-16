 Skip to main content
Birth announcements
CASAREZ — To Tony and Anna (Clark) Casarez of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

PERRIE — To Michael and Kristina (Jackson) Perrie of Central City, a son born Oct. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Becker of Central City and Jim and Vicki Perrie of Superior.

DETHLEFS — To Russell and Vicky (Wood) Dethlefs of Doniphan, a daughter born Oct. 8, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

STRUSS — To James Struss Jr. and Lizabeth Vancura of Hastings, a son born Oct. 4, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

