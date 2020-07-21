Hall County District Court
— Miguel Martinez, 32, Grand Island, had his probation revoked. On the origianl offense of attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, he was sentenced to six months in jail with 40 days credit. On the original ofense of assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluids, he was sentenced to a year in jail with 40 days credit. On the original offense of terroristic threats, he was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 40 days served and 18 months post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Bryan D. Ladeaux, 32, Grand Island, second-degree criminal trespass, three months in jail. Also guilty of theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, second offense, 365 days in jail with credit for 165 days served and ordered to pay $5.37 in restitution. Also guilty of false reporting of a misdemeanor, 365 days in jail with credit for 165 days served.
