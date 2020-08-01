ULMER — To Seth and Sabrah (Eastwood) Ulmer of Grand Island, a son born July 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mindy and Greg Ulmer and Cathy Eastwood and great-grandparents are Esther and Dean Osborne and Bobo Eastwood, all of Grand Island.

LINCOLN — To John and Angela (Kluge) Lincoln of Grand Island, a son born July 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Linda Kluge and Pat Lincoln.

