Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.

Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.

If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.

The following felony was reported:

— Sara Sims reported getting into an argument with the father of her child, Reginald Williams. She said Williams slammed her arm in the door of his vehicle, causing visible injury. The incident occurred early Thursday at 522 E. 15th St. Williams has prior domestic assault convictions. He was arrested for third-degree domestic assault with prior convictions.

Law enforcement arrested five people on warrants in six cases. There were 31 calls for service.

Vets home established in 1887

The Grand Island Veterans Home was established in 1887 and admitted its first member, Civil War veteran Oliver P. Duncan, on June 28, 1888.

The years were incorrect in an article about the transfer of ownership of the property in Thursday’s Independent.

