Police/Sheriff
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felony was reported:
— The sexual assault of a 16-year-old female was reported. The alleged assault took place between Monday and Tuesday.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in 13 cases. There were 19 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Justin Lobato, 38, Lincoln, accessory to a Class 2 or 2A felony, post-release supervision revoked, 49 days in jail.
— Janell Perez, 29, North Platte, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, revocation of post-release supervision, 456 days in jail with credit for 140 days served. Also guilty of theft by unlawful taking totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense, revocation of post-release supervision, 456 days in jail with credit for 140 days served; possession of a controlled substance, revocation of post-release supervision, 456 days in jail with credit for 140 days served, and driving under suspension, revocation of post-release supervision.
Hall County Court
— Dustin Larosa, 23, Rockford, Ill., was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest for a felony, possessing money in violation of a Nebraska statute and possession of 1 oz. or less of marijuana, first offense, all on July 13. Preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
— Mario L. Rios, 48, Grand Island, was charged with theft by shoplifting totaling $0 to $500, third or subsequent offense. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 29.
— Thomas D. Phillipps, 49, Grand Island, was charged with failure to appear when on bail for a felony on July 2. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 29.
— Tyler M. Cruse, 21, Grand Island, was charged with committing second-degree assault and criminal mischief totaling $0 to $500, both on June 26. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 29.
— Bobi R. Martinez-Carretero, 37, Grand Island, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and failure to appear when on bail for a felony. Preliminary hearing set for 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
Driving under the influence: Ruben Z. Luna, 37, Grand Island, DUI-alcohol, first offense, $500 fine, nine months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days; Richard R. Fischer, 56, Wood River, DUI-blood, first offense, $500 fine, six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.