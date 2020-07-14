Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— San Juanita Bautista reported the loss or theft of a ring dropped in a parking lot at 111 E. Fourth St. The case remains open and active.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested eight people on warrants in eight cases. There were 55 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
— One male was referred for assault Sunday night at Bosselman Travel Center. The complainant was Derek Feurt of Buckeye, Ariz.
Court report
Hall County District Court
— Nathan N. Huntley, 35, homeless, attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony, 90 days in jail with credit for 56 days served.
— Brayan Carbajal-Mateo, 21, Alda, possession of a controlled substance, $150 fine, 60 months probation, 45 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, $1,500 probation fee.
— Justin Lobato, 38, Lincoln, accessory to a Class 2 or 2A felony, post-release supervision revoked and 49 days in jail.
Hall County Court
— Jordan Ferguson, 38, Grand Island, theft by receiving stolen property totaling $501 to $1,499, 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
— Allyson K. Inks, 21, Grand Island, assault by threatening another in a menacing manner, 45 days in jail.
— Luis A. Castro, 30, Grand Island, third-degree domestic assault, 60 days in jail.
— Jasmine M. Velasquez, 22, Genoa, was charged with committing identity theft totaling $5,000 or more on May 14. Arraignment set for 1:30 p.m. July 29.
