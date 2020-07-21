Police/Sheriff
Anyone with information about any crime in the state may call the Grand Island-Hall County Crime Stoppers, (308) 381-8822. Callers will remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 will be paid after law enforcement agencies have determined the seriousness of the crime and the usefulness of the information.
Inmate custody status can be obtained by calling the VINE hotline at (877) NE 4 VINE or by visiting www.vinelink.com. Information is available 24 hours a day.
If you see a crime happening, call the Grand Island-Hall County Emergency Center — 911.
Grand Island Police
The following felonies were reported:
— Grand Island police referred Bryan Brown for driving during suspension and flight to avoid arrest. Police say he drove a vehicle that had no license plates Saturday evening. Brown is known to have a revoked driver’s license. Police initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle but Brown fled. In fleeing, he drove at speeds estimated at 70 mph in a 25 mph zone, police say. Brown also nearly wrecked his vehicle and continued to flee at excess speeds through a busy residential area where children and adults were seen playing near or on the street. Brown was not located at this time.
— Police officers initiated a traffic stop Sunday night after witnessing a male who had a revoked license driving a vehicle on a public roadway. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was seen in the center dashboard cup holder inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found more than 8 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia (packaging, pipes), ammunition and a concealed handgun. The driver, Nicholas Terjak, was cited for driving during suspension and having an open container of alcohol. The passenger, Jesus Montanez-Gomez, 31, was arrested. On Monday in Hall County Court, he was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony drug violation and carrying a concealed weapon, first offense. His preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.
— Ashley Pracht, 24, was reported to be acting suspiciously Saturday at South Shady Bend Road and Gregory Street. Police say she admitted to using meth and was found to have meth on her person. In Hall County Court Monday, she was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. Sept. 29.
— A 17-year-old female was cited after she allegedly struck her boyfriend on his mouth with her phone, causing her phone to break and tearing his upper gum open. She also allegedly struck the male on his face, causing visible injuries. The assault occurred early Sunday at 1316 E. Fifth St. The male, Paulo Rodriguez-Giron, attempted to leave the area when the female jumped atop the vehicle and attemped to break into it. While Rodriguez-Giron attempted to safely remove the female from atop the vehicle, she began to chase him, pulled his shirt and continued to strike and scratch him, causing visible injuries and pain. The female, contacted later, recanted previous statements made in her original interview. She was cited for second-degree domestic assault and false reporting.
— Police contacted Richard Brown at about 1 p.m. Saturday while officers were looking for a suspect at the Peacock Lounge. Brown fled from police and in the process threw a bag into the trees containing drugs and paraphernalia, police say. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
— Cole Anderson, 34. was charged Monday in Hall County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree forgery totaling $0 to $500. On Friday morning, Five Points Bank reported that a man tried to pass a forged check at its 3111 Stolley Park Road branch. Anderson was identified as the male. Police say he attempted to pass a forged check belonging to victim Robert Schneider. The check, for $400, was denied. Police say that Anderson obtained the forged check belonging to Schneider while Schneider was hospitalized. Anderson’s preliminary hearing will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 29. On Thursday, Five Points Bank reported that a suspect cashed a check from Schneider at the 518 N. Eddy St. location. An investigation showed that the suspect didn’t have permission to do so. That check was cashed in the amount of $450.
— T.A. Latino Check Cashing, 402 W. Fourth St., reported that a female used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a money order. She said the money came from a nearby business. A clerk inside the business said that was possible. The female paid the business for the lost money and the counterfeit bill was seized for evidence.
— The CHI Health St. Francis emergency room reported the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman Sunday night.
— Tony Jewell was issued a citation for careless driving and driving under the influence with three prior offenses. Jewell was one of the drivers in an injury accident Friday night at North Road and Old Potash Highway. Witnesses said Jewell’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection. Jewell admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages, police say. He showed signs of impairment during standard field sobriety tests and submitted to a preliminary breath test, which indicated a failure.
Hall County Sheriff
Law enforcement arrested 13 people on warrants in 16 cases. There were 55 calls for service. For more information visit www.hallcountyne.gov and click on the sheriff link.
