Birth announcements
THOMPSON — To Travis Thompson and Mikayla Chaon of Grand Island, a daughter born July 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
KOLAR —To Cameron and Breanna (Moores) Kolar of Grand Island, a daughter born July 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
SVOBODA — To Wes and Ashleigh (Orr) Svoboda of Hastings, twin daughters born July 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Don and Deneeta Svoboda and Dan and Peggy Orr, all of Hastings.
SNYDER — To Trey and Amber (Einspahr) Snyder of North Platte, a son born July 10, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Kim and Jason Funk of Hastings, Elisa and Randy Foged of Aurora and Ashley and Justin Cleveland of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Nan and Merrill of Ashland, Don and Kathy Cushing of Harvard and Shirley Snyder of Aurora. Great-great-grandparent is Anna Rempel of Henderson.
