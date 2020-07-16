The following people are wanted on warrants:
— Elmer O. Acosta Jaco, 39, Hispanic male, 5 feet 11, 230 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear on bail for second-degree forgery, attempt of a Class 4 felony, failure to appear for theft by unlawful taking and criminal trespassing and violation of a protection order on a warrant dated June 30.
— John W. Daukot, 24, Black male, 6 feet 1, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for false reporting, obstructing a peace officer and failure to appear for a second-degree forgery appearance on a warrant dated June 30.
— Jason D. Roder, 45, white male, 5 feet 9 inches, 210 pounds, blue eyes, blond hair, wanted for committing child abuse and disturbing the peace on a warrant dated June 30.
— Andrew C. Bowling, 28, white male, 6 feet 2, 160 pounds, blue eyes, blond hair, wanted for fail to appear on a charge of burglary and theft unlawful taking and failure to pay for the unauthorized use of a financial transaction device on warrants dated July 2.
— John P. Strickland, 48, white male, 5 feet 11, 190 pounds, brown eyes, bald, wanted for failure to appear for theft by shoplifting, third-offense; criminal mischief, failure to appear for two counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking on a warrant dated June 25.
— Ryan A. Thunker, 35, white male, 6 feet 1, 195 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair, wanted for failure to appear for revocation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for a probation revocation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on a warrant dated July 6.
— Ignacio Leon Lopez, 29, Hispanic male, 5 feet 9, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for failure to appear for a probation jail sanction and second-degre assault on a warrant issued July 6.
— Dawna M. Hatcher, 29, white female, 5 feet 10, 193 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for possession of a hazardous drug with intent to deliver on a warrant issued July 7.
— Christian M. Coleman, 21, Black male, 6 feet 3, 153 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wanted for revocation of probation (original charges burglary and possession of a stolen firearm) on a warrant dated July 7.
