The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:
— Discussion and possible action on the Hall County Building Inspector Department’s official request to go half-time and related issues.
— Discussion and possible action on requests to approve Hall County Keno grant fund requests for Senior Citizens Adult Day Care Center and Veterans Memorial Park at $19,000 and $10,000, respectively, for the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
— Discussion and possible action regarding a protest filed by the Grand Island Woman’s Club
The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:
— A public hearing on a residential plan for J & L Westward Enterprises for a site located north of Old Potash Highway west of 60th Road. J & L is proposing to redevelop 10 acres of property for relocation and expansion of Webb Cutting Components, a local agricultural manufacturing business.
— A public hearing on the city of Grand Island’s one- and six-year street improvement plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.