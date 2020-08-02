The Hall County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. Agenda items include:

— Discussion and possible action on the Hall County Building Inspector Department’s official request to go half-time and related issues.

— Discussion and possible action on requests to approve Hall County Keno grant fund requests for Senior Citizens Adult Day Care Center and Veterans Memorial Park at $19,000 and $10,000, respectively, for the fiscal 2020-21 budget.

— Discussion and possible action regarding a protest filed by the Grand Island Woman’s Club

The Regional Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Agenda items include:

— A public hearing on a residential plan for J & L Westward Enterprises for a site located north of Old Potash Highway west of 60th Road. J & L is proposing to redevelop 10 acres of property for relocation and expansion of Webb Cutting Components, a local agricultural manufacturing business.

— A public hearing on the city of Grand Island’s one- and six-year street improvement plan.

