Reel time: Suck’s Lake get rainbow trout stocking for spring fishing

It’s trout fishing time in Grand Island.
On Thursday, Nebraska Game and Parks stocked Suck’s Lake with 650 10-inch rainbow trout. Game and Parks stocks the lake twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Fishing is allowed but Nebraska fishing permits are required.
Thursday’s stocking is part of a statewide program to stock rainbow trout in city ponds and lakes in the spring, especially in urban areas.
Along with Suck’s Lake, Nebraska Game and Parks also stocked Heartwell Park in Hastings on Thursday with 450 10-inch rainbow trout.
Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.
“Rainbow trout are especially good for beginners because they will bite readily on anything, including corn, wadded up pieces of bread or worms, and are easy and safe to handle,” Pape said. “Remember to take along a towel to help hold onto them because they are wiggly and slick, and a cooler to keep some for dinner.”
The rainbow trout came from the Calamus Fish Hatchery, which began operations in 1991. The state-of-the-art facility boasts 51 rubber-lined ponds; aeration towers to oxygenate cold water drawn from groundwater wells; a heat exchange system to regulate water temperature; a wet lab and a pathology lab. The Calamus River and Calamus Reservoir supply water to the facility.
Primary production emphasis is on rainbow trout, walleye, yellow perch, black crappie and channel catfish. Trout fingerlings are reared to 4 or 5 inches and then transported to Grove Trout Rearing Station before being distributed statewide.
The hatchery also produces wiper, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, blue catfish, sauger, muskellunge, northern pike, tiger muskie and bluegill.
Todd McCoy, superintendent of Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department, said Suck’s Lake is the only city lake stocked with rainbow trout by Game and Parks.
“It is an ongoing program we have done now for quite a few years,” McCoy said. “Game and Parks likes to partner with us at Suck’s Lake because it is such a very accessible lake. It is easy to fish.”
Along with the trout, Suck’s Lake has bluegill, small bass, catfish, crappie and bullhead.
Suck’s Lake and Park, 1707 W. Oklahoma Ave., sits on 13.1 acres at the southeast corner of the Harrison Road and Oklahoma Avenue intersection. McCoy said the lake has a handicapped-accessible dock for fishing. A walking trail circles the lake and it is connected to the John Brownell Belt Line Hike and Bike Trail.
The park offers a playground with equipment for all children. It has two large parking areas with 40-plus spaces, including two wheelchair accessible spaces. There are numerous picnic areas with tables and two large covered picnic shelters available.
McCoy said fishing at Suck’s Lake and other city recreational ponds is a popular pastime.
“It is one of the nice activities you can do and get outdoors and have some space to enjoy,” he said.
Other area lakes that are stocked with rainbow trout are Aubles Pond, Ord, 750; Gracie Creek, Burwell, 1,000; Windmill SRA No. 2, Gibbon, 600; and Fort Kearny SRA No. 6, 1,200.
Resources to help beginners or even experienced anglers are available at outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.