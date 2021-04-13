Roundabout near Hy-Vee might be completed in June, city says; adjustments ahead for shoppers

When the roundabout is completed this summer at Wilmar Avenue and Old Potash Highway, many Hy-Vee shoppers will have to change their driving patterns.
Drivers exiting the Hy-Vee parking lot onto Old Potash will no longer be able to turn left. In leaving the parking lot, most drivers will head onto Wilmar and turn south until they hit the new roundabout. Others will take North Front Street.
Many of the traffic problems in the area involve people trying to turn left, said Public Works Director John Collins.
After the work is done, motorists on Old Potash heading east will be able to turn left into the Hy-Vee lot. Westbound drivers on Old Potash will be able to turn right into the Hy-Vee lot, and shoppers leaving the supermarket lot will be able to turn right onto Old Potash.
The roundabout is expected to make driving safer in the area. “We’ve had a number of collisions over the years,” Collins said.
The roundabout will feature two lanes for east and west traffic, and single lanes for motorists going north and south.
If things go well, the roundabout will be finished in June, Collins said.
Collins feels pressure on the homefront to get the roundabout done.
“My wife reminds me she needs to go to Hy-Vee every evening when I get home,” he said. “I’m doing it as fast as I can get it done.”
Marc Starostka of the Starostka Group, which is doing the construction, is also feeling pressure from his wife.
“There’s a lot of incentive to get this done fast,” Collins said, smiling.
The work at Old Potash and Wilmar is one of four roundabouts included in the Old Potash and Claude Road paving improvement project.
One of the roundabouts, at Claude and Faidley Avenue, was completed last year. One is being constructed at Old Potash and Claude. The last one will be at North Road and Old Potash.
The work on the Old Potash and Claude Road paving improvement project is ahead of schedule, Collins said. It’s slated to be finished next year, but barring weather and other difficulties, it may be completed this year.
The Public Works Department currently is waiting for a go-ahead from CenturyLink regarding underground cable.
Within a couple of years, Grand Island will have about seven roundabouts.
The push toward roundabouts is an international one, Collins said.
France has an estimated 30,000 roundabouts, the installation of which has reduced the accident rate dramatically, Collins said. That country, he noted, is smaller than Nebraska.
Great Britain has had the same experience.
A man from England who had a lot of roundabout experience came to the U.S. “and started training our traffic engineers,” Collins said.
“They work if they’re applied right,” Collins said.
Early on, a roundabout in Los Angeles had problems because it was too big around, he said. Lincoln had similar problems with a roundabout.
But most of them work pretty well, Collins said.
Roundabouts reduce both the number and severity of collisions, he said.
In the United States, the Federal Highway Administration provided “a lot of the initial encouragement to get the training for the traffic engineers,” Collins said.
“The state seems to like them and then our consultant community is following along,” he said.
It is a certainty that a roundabout will be installed at Grand Island’s Five Points intersection. That work will begin in a year or so, he said.
That roundabout will be a state project. “They like that project a lot,” Collins said.
Five Points is a “high-collision intersection,” and a roundabout will increase safety quite a bit, he said.
The conceptual design for the Five Points roundabout was done about five years ago.