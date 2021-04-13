Roundabout near Hy-Vee might be completed in June, city says; adjustments ahead for shoppers

When the roundabout is completed this summer at Wilmar Avenue and Old Potash Highway, many Hy-Vee shoppers will have to change their driving patterns.

Drivers exiting the Hy-Vee parking lot onto Old Potash will no longer be able to turn left. In leaving the parking lot, most drivers will head onto Wilmar and turn south until they hit the new roundabout. Others will take North Front Street.

Many of the traffic problems in the area involve people trying to turn left, said Public Works Director John Collins.

After the work is done, motorists on Old Potash heading east will be able to turn left into the Hy-Vee lot. Westbound drivers on Old Potash will be able to turn right into the Hy-Vee lot, and shoppers leaving the supermarket lot will be able to turn right onto Old Potash.

The roundabout is expected to make driving safer in the area. “We’ve had a number of collisions over the years,” Collins said.

The roundabout will feature two lanes for east and west traffic, and single lanes for motorists going north and south.

If things go well, the roundabout will be finished in June, Collins said.

Collins feels pressure on the homefront to get the roundabout done.