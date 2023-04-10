An 18-year-old rural Central City man died in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Merrick County.

Brice Gravert was driving a pickup that crashed in the area of Highway 30 between 20th Road and 21st Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, says the Merrick County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews were detailed to the area at about 10:50 p.m. They determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling east on Highway 30 when it left the roadway and entered a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. Gravert was the vehicle's lone occupant.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Clarks Fire and Rescue Department, Central City Ambulance, Central City Fire Department and Lone Tree Towing.

Neither alcohol, drugs nor speed are believed to be a factor in the accident. Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the accident.

"On behalf of the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office and all emergency responders, we wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Gravert family and Brice’s friends," says a news release.