Safe and sound: New county building inspector brings lifetime of experience to the job
Safe and sound: New county building inspector brings lifetime of experience to the job

022521_BUILDING INSPECTOR.jpg

Denise Kozel brings to the role of Hall County Building Inspector a near lifetime of experience as a Grand Island area electrician and nearly 20 years as a business owner. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

Hall County has a new building inspector.

Denise Kozel brings to the position a lifetime of experience as an electrician, having started in the profession at age 19, and she has owned a local business for nearly 20 years.

Kozel will serve part time through March as she learns from retiring building inspector Alan Pickrel, who resigned from the full-time position in July.

“I’m getting in that time with Al before he leaves and really get my feet under me and know the ways of the county,” she said.

Kozel described the position as “a great opportunity.”

“I’m excited to work with the other municipalities in Hall County: Alda, Cairo, Doniphan and Wood River,” she said. “There’s quite a lot going on in the building world in Hall County, Neb. I see it growing exponentially. These communities are doing so much to improve and draw not only new residents, but new businesses, too.”

Kozel began her career as an electrician when she moved to Hall County.

She worked at Electrical Contractors Inc. for 11 years, starting as an apprentice and becoming a journeyman.

She then worked for Middleton Electric before launching TriCity Electric in 2002.

Kozel decided to step away from the business in summer 2020 and is wrapping up a final project.

Being a business owner has been “very rewarding,” she said.

“The people you get to meet and work with and serve, they’re really great,” Kozel said.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many brilliant people through that work and making lifelong friends in the community, also.”

Owning a business also means being responsible to its employees, she said.

“You owe so much to them, to take care of them and make sure there is a 40-hour workweek for them every week. That’s a lot. It’s a 24-hour, on-your-mind kind of thing,” she said.

“We had decided to step down and do solo work with no employees when this opportunity presented itself.”

Kozel’s family has a long history in the craft.

Her father was an electrician, and her great-uncle became an electrician in Grand Island after leaving the military at the end of World War II.

Among the tasks Kozel said she enjoys are fixing motor controls and complex machinery.

“Turning the lights on for the first time is very satisfying. And also being on the job site, seeing everything come together,” she said. “There’s so many things that go into a job and seeing it all come together, everyone working toward the same goal, is nice.”

The work brings out the best in many, Kozel said.

“Most people wake up and want to do the best they can,” she said. “You get to see that firsthand every day when you’re out in the field. People trying to be better and do a good job and proud of their work.”

Kozel first learned of the open building inspector position from a colleague.

“They said, ‘They’re looking for you. You’ve got the experience to do this job, and you should apply.’ I thought about it for a couple of days and decided this would be an exciting, new opportunity for me to broaden my knowledge base,” she said.

“I’m a wonk. I enjoy learning and I enjoy things that are new.”

A building inspector plays an important role in a growing community, Kozel said.

“This is about life safety,” she said. “We’re here to make sure things are built so people are safe.”

