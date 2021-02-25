Safe and sound: New county building inspector brings lifetime of experience to the job

Kozel decided to step away from the business in summer 2020 and is wrapping up a final project.

Being a business owner has been “very rewarding,” she said.

“The people you get to meet and work with and serve, they’re really great,” Kozel said.

“I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many brilliant people through that work and making lifelong friends in the community, also.”

Owning a business also means being responsible to its employees, she said.

“You owe so much to them, to take care of them and make sure there is a 40-hour workweek for them every week. That’s a lot. It’s a 24-hour, on-your-mind kind of thing,” she said.

“We had decided to step down and do solo work with no employees when this opportunity presented itself.”

Kozel’s family has a long history in the craft.

Her father was an electrician, and her great-uncle became an electrician in Grand Island after leaving the military at the end of World War II.

Among the tasks Kozel said she enjoys are fixing motor controls and complex machinery.