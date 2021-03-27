 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salon seeking to help girls with hair loss
0 comments

Salon seeking to help girls with hair loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

C&S Salon of Grand Island is looking for females between the ages of 10 to 19 who’ve lost their hair due to alopecia, chemotherapy or any health reason.

The salon will replace their hair at no cost with semi-permanent wig extensions, said salon owner Nancy Hernandez. The work would be done as part of a nationwide effort called Extensions for Love.

If you would like to suggest a recipient, call the salon at 308-383-9791. C&S is located at 224 W. Second St.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: COVID-19 one year later, David Cantral

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts