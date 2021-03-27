Salon seeking to help girls with hair loss

C&S Salon of Grand Island is looking for females between the ages of 10 to 19 who’ve lost their hair due to alopecia, chemotherapy or any health reason.

The salon will replace their hair at no cost with semi-permanent wig extensions, said salon owner Nancy Hernandez. The work would be done as part of a nationwide effort called Extensions for Love.

If you would like to suggest a recipient, call the salon at 308-383-9791. C&S is located at 224 W. Second St.