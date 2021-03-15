Sandhill crane migration topic of College Park presentations

Each spring, one of Earth’s greatest migrations occurs along a 90-mile stretch of the Platte River valley in central Nebraska.

An estimated 500,000 to 600,000 sandhill cranes — roughly 80% of the total population — stop in the Grand Island area from late February through early April to fuel up on food before resuming their journey to northern nesting grounds.

Letty Reichart, an associate professor of biology at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, will discuss this natural phenomenon during two presentations at College Park in Grand Island, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34.

Her addresses, “Cranes, Planes and Automobiles: Migration to the Platte River” and “Tick Tock They All Flock,” will focus on the annual sandhill crane migration, including research history and the migration’s socioeconomic impacts.

The first presentation is 3 p.m. March 20 and the second is 7 p.m. March 22, both in the College Park auditorium. Overflow seating will be available in the College Park classrooms.

The presentations are free and open to the public. Face masks are required.