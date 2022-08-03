 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School board candidate will hold 'Meet and Greet' Saturday morning

 Grand Island Public Schools School Board candidate Tim Mayfield will host the first of several "Meet and Greet" sessions Saturday morning at the Chocolate Bar in downtown Grand Island.

 The session will run from 9 to 11 a.m.

 "Since I filed to run back in January, I've had countless conversations with parents and teachers about the school district and their priorities," Mayfield said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to being able to connect with more people through these events and continue that dialogue."

  Mayfield is seeking to represent Ward B, which covers sections of southeast and central Grand Island.

  Mayfield and his wife, Liz, are parents of three teenagers who attend GIPS schools. Since 2018, he has served on various GIPS committees, including the Parents Advisory Council, the Select Finance Committee and the Public Relations Committee.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

