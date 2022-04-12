Silvester Juanes inducted into EducationQuest Foundation Scholars Hall of Fame

When Silvester Juanes was a youngster, he worked with his family as a migrant worker.

The family shuttled between Olmito, Texas and Venango, Neb.

Juanes remembers picking cotton in Texas as a child. Some of the rows of cotton were two miles long. He had to do the work on his knees “because the cotton plant is really small,” he said.

For doing that work at the age of 7, he made $7 a week.

Juanes, who was born in Brownsville, Texas, dropped out of school after eighth grade because he needed to work.

For three or four years, he worked with family members as they divided their time between Texas and Venango.

He worked at hog farms and elevators in Nebraska. At 18, he got a full-time job at an elevator in Amherst, Colo.

As a 26-year-old, Juanes moved to Grand Island, working at what was then the ConAgra beef plant.

At 31, he earned his GED through Central Community College in Grand Island.

In 2015, he graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in neuroscience and gerontology. Two years later, Juanes received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Public Service from the UNO Department of Gerontology.

Now an Omaha resident, Juanes was inducted last Thursday into the EducationQuest Foundation Scholars Hall of Fame.

Juanes was a 2020 Scholars Hall of Fame inductee, but the ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19. Members of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes were all honored at the ceremony in Lincoln.

The EducationQuest Foundation, based in Nebraska, awarded Juanes a Reaching Your Potential scholarship in his first year at UNO.

That scholarship is given to students who may struggle in college because of their background or financial circumstances.

Juanes fit into both of those categories. Because he grew up as a migrant worker, he “didn’t have the background to be successful at a major university, and without their support, I wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

People who lack a high school diploma and “feel they’re stuck” have avenues to succeed, he said.

Central Community College in Grand Island “has a great adult education program,” he said. The University of Nebraska works well with individuals who have GEDs, he said. And one group assisted by EducationQuest consists of people with GEDs.

In addition to his scholarships, EducationQuest “paid for private tutors when I needed them,” Juanes said. The nonprofit organization “just wrapped a lot of support around me.”

Juanes said he is “just extremely grateful to the Grand Island community,” Central Community College, EducationQuest and the University of Nebraska for the support, encouragement and time “they put into helping me be successful.”

Juanes, 47, now teaches for Omaha Public Schools. Currently, he spends much of his time at Nathan Hale Middle School.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center in Grand Island and Valley View Senior Village in Ord.

Juanes and his wife have three children.

EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs and college access grants, as well as outreach services for community agencies. Founded in 1986, EducationQuest has offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney and Scottsbluff. Prior to 1998, the organization served Nebraska families through what were known as Education Planning Centers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.