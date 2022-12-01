Small schools approach state testing intentionally, individually

In Nebraska, there are more small, rural schools than there are city schools, and the state testing circumstances and differences abound.

One of the greatest benefits of preparing for state testing in a small school is being able to monitor students’ progress closely and carefully, said Michaela Goracke, Secondary Principal, Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools.

“The relationships that our teachers build with our kids over the course of time, is … an advantage … they know where the kids struggle, they know what their strengths are, and then they can teach to that and then help offer some assistance when it's needed.”

Along with many schools across the state, Hampton Public Schools, which has 188 students according to the latest state data, uses a handful of tests at specific times of the year to help administrators like HPS Superintendent Holly Herzberg see not only the individual students, but the school as a whole.

Hampton tests students in fall and winter before taking the required test in the spring.

“It’s very important for us to look at that data now that we can give it in the fall and the winter and the spring. It helps guide us along the year to make instructional decisions,” Herzberg said.

Nebraska Education Profile snapshots Results of Nebraska’s 2021-2022 statewide school assessments were released last week with varied results among districts. Specific grade levels take state exams in the spring covering math, English language arts and science. The results are the proficiency percentage. There is also a classification system ranging from "Needs Support to Improve" to "Excellent." Data like graduation rates, attendance, number of students and number of teachers are assembled in the snapshot, available on the Nebraska Department of Education's website: https://nep.education.ne.gov/ Lane Carr, NDE Policy and Strategic Initiatives administrator told The Independent: "The hope is that assessment and accountability results help our patrons – parents, community members, and policymakers – focus resources where they are needed the most and celebrate and learn from those districts and schools that are doing well."

Like larger schools, small districts like Hampton and Doniphan-Trumbull use data collected with focus and intention.

Sometimes the focus can go only so far, Herzberg said.

“While some kids may grow from fall to spring to a place where they're proficient, there are some kids that probably are never going to reach proficiency.”

That can affect the district’s test scores with more impact than at a larger district.

“We definitely have a smaller sample size, and it is what it is,” Herzberg said. “The hard thing is at a small school, you can have a couple kiddos that maybe they don't meet proficiencies. Then you look at (test results) as, ‘Our eighth graders didn't look real great in mathematics’ or whatever.”

A smaller group of teachers has worked to Doniphan-Trumbull teacher Drew Bivens’ benefit, he said.

“I've been in a bigger district where we had as many math teachers in the school as we have secondary teachers in (Doniphan-Trumbull’s) entire building.

“I think that helps our staff become more successful, being able to sit down and have some conversation, even if it's over our lunch.”

Goracke said there can be a particular time crunch for teachers in small schools.

“It’s a lot of work to prep for three different classes and be a master of all of that.”

“But on the flip side,” Goracke said, “Because you have that deep knowledge of each set of standards, you know what you need to master with the kids, and where they were before. I feel like that's a huge advantage.”

Between testing periodically, like Hampton does, and getting to know individual students, many educators feel small schools have an advantage to things like state testing.

“Big districts may say, it's advantageous to us to have small class sizes, because we can really drill down to individual students, and hone in one-on-one with each of our kids,” Herzberg said.

“I feel like we know every one of our kids. I feel like we can make a greater impact with that. We do have a lot of individualized instruction that goes on.

“Maybe in a bigger school, it's harder to do that. But I get it — you can't find teachers, either.”

“You start to really meet some of those kids where they're at, what they need,” Bivens said, “You get to know them more than just as a math student.”

Having a small faculty and limited class selections means students often have the same teacher throughout middle school or high school.

“You don't have (one) just for one year, you get three or four years, so you’d better make the best out of it for all those years,” Bivens said.

Herzberg pointed out, “If you have a personality conflict, then you've got the same teacher for three years in a row.”

“For every pro, I'm sure that somebody could point out a con,” she added. “I feel like we can really make important growth by knowing that kid and being able to have them consecutive years and build that stability.”

And trust. Like other schools, Hampton gives the ACT to its juniors every year as part of state testing. Until now, Hampton had used the old-school booklet with blackened bubbles on paper format.

When a student was ill on testing day and took a make-up ACT online, Herzberg saw an opportunity.

“I used him a lot as my guide, ‘How did you think it went? What's your feedback?’”

He said the test was simpler to take online and he felt more comfortable with it than the pencil method.

“He gave me a lot of great feedback. I can't look at the test or anything like that. But his feedback was huge,” Herzberg said.

“We talked to the junior class this year, and I'm like, ‘Hey, it's up to you guys. I'm going to let the majority rule: do you guys want to try it online?’ And they're all like, ‘We want to do it on our computers, we want to try it.’

Bivens said he has found it’s much easier for students to be invested in their test performances.

Involvement in school activities can reinforce that, he said.

“We get so many kids involved in activities, and there's an accountability piece to them. They know they have to meet certain expectations to be able to compete and participate in those things.

“We may try to sweeten the pot a little bit, you know, give some extra high fives and build them up; show their previous scores on tests and assessments and set goals for them,” he added.

The pandemic presented a persistent, urgent need for that stability. Many districts across the state — large and small — suffered from “COVID slide,” backing down from proficiency numbers clocked in years past.

Schools persisted.

“You become so invested with them,” Bivens said. “That's the great part about being a small school – your investment is high in every single kid.”

Goracke said that following the pandemic shutdown, “I feel like we did a really good job of meeting the kids where they were at and what they needed.”

“(Teachers) are just a phenomenal group of people who will give up their time to the district,” Goracke said.

“I think all of us have jumped in and shared some of that responsibility, and we own it,” Bivens said. “When our school succeeds, (when) our school struggles. I think we all feel it a little bit.”