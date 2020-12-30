Snow leads to a few motorist assists Tuesday; City of Grand Island working to clear downtown streets

Local law enforcement said a snow storm did not cause many issues Tuesday, while the city of Grand island is working to clear downtown streets.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the department responded to a few motorist assists Tuesday. He added there were “only a handful of accidents,” none of which resulted in serious injuries.

“It was pretty good all things considered,” Duering said.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, since the time the storm began late Monday, troopers have responded to more than 200 weather-related incidents statewide.

Throughout the storm, troopers performed more than 170 motorist assists, which can involve stranded vehicles, slide-offs, or other non-emergency events. Troopers also responded to 28 crashes. There were no reports of life-threatening injuries in any of those crashes.

The City of Grand Island will begin clearing and hauling snow in the downtown area beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Thursday.

In a news release, the city said parking will be prohibited during this time in the following areas:

— Cedar Street between First Street and the Union Pacific Railroad.