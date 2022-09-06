Some Jeff Dunham concertgoers were upset with seating situation

The Nebraska State Fair plans to continue to tinker with and improve the setting for its outdoor concerts.

Some of the people who attended Friday night's Jeff Dunham performance at Anderson Field were unhappy that they had to stand.

The ventriloquist attracted 6,628 people to the outdoor venue.

An outdoor setting is "a little different venue for most comedic performances," said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg.

Ogg thinks the fair "can do a better job of communicating to people" the details about an outdoor concert.

Ever since tickets went on sale, the fair tried to let people know that many of the people who bought general admission tickets to the Dunham show would have to stand, Ogg said. Those general admission tickets were priced at $61.

Those who purchased $81 pit admission, meanwhile, had a seat.

As the fair approached, 1,200 more chairs were added to the general admission section, joining bleachers already planned.

But ticket sales were good enough "that there were still people who had to stand," Ogg said.

The fair will "certainly" make some changes for next year's outdoor concerts, Ogg said.

Anderson Field is normally the infield of Fonner Park's practice track. So it's generally not used for anything.

"We want to work with Fonner Park, and certainly it would be at the State Fair's expense, to make that area more level to improve the grass out there," Ogg said.

Many years, the State Fair is bedeviled by too much rain.

"This year, we were complaining about dust, and legitimately so. It was dusty out there. And so we want to improve that," Ogg said.

Some people asked why couldn't they bring their own chairs to the outdoor concert.

It might have been a possibility this year, because conditions were dry and the ground was hard. But a four-legged portable chair would cause problems most years, Ogg said.

If conditions are moist, one of the legs could stick down into the ground and cause concertgoers to fall over.

With safety in mind, the fair brought over 2,000 chairs from the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center that have solid bars on the bottom. Those bars would prevent a chair from sinking into the ground.

The fair wants to improve the way in which guests arrive and leave after a concert, Ogg said.

That might involve more trams, and possibly more sidewalks and lighting.

Those goals involve "more accommodations to and from and while they're at the site," he said.

"In terms of more permanent facilities, that's probably not in the near future," he said. But the means of hosting the event, including temporary facilities, "certainly will be improved."

One bit of fair attendance trivia: It was close — by just nine people — but Flo Rida outdrew country artist Brantley Gilbert.