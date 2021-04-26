Springfest celebration in Hastings

HASTINGS — Veteran and nationally recognized trick rope artist Joan Wells of Lincoln gave a display of her talents, along with a history of trick roping, at the Prairie Loft’s Springfest celebration Sunday in Hastings.
After the postponement of last year’s celebration because of COVID-19, the event returned Sunday afternoon with many activities to draw people back.
“I’m thrilled,” said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft’s executive director. “It is so good to be back.”
It is the 10th year Springfest has been celebrated at Prairie Loft. Sandeen said this year’s celebration was scaled back somewhat as many of the pandemic protocols are still in place. But new features also were added, such as Wells’ trick roping exhibition and a Hula-Hoop workshop put on by Carly Cremers.
Family activities, farm animals, antique farm equipment displays, a natural playground and mud kitchen, art vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and much more were included Sunday.
Last year, even though Prairie Loft had to scale back many of its activities, it still accomplished its educational mission via the internet.
But, now, as many people are getting their COVID vaccinations, public events are opening back up.
“People are so ready to be outdoors doing community events,” Sandeen said. “I’m so glad we can do it safely.”
Wells developed her performance,“Trick Roping on the Wild West Show,” for Humanities Nebraska. A grant from the group brought her to Prairie Loft.
Wells said Buffalo Bill Cody developed the concept for his Wild West Show in Nebraska. The first show opened May 19, 1883, at Omaha. Before opening in Omaha, Buffalo Bill conducted a trial run in Columbus.
Wells began her career as trick roper at 4. By the time she was in junior high, she was performing at amateur rodeos and conventions and was performing on television shows.
Her cousin was a trick roper and all-around rodeo star. Wells said he got her interested in learning the art and taught her trick roping. Wells has performed as a competitive trick roper in professional rodeo events and competitions throughout the country.
Wells’s show keeps her busy; Springfest was her 10th this month.
The origins of trick roping can be traced to the Mexican charros, who Wells said turned rope spinning into an art with their intricate flower designs with ropes.
In her presentation, Wells mentioned Vincente Oropeza, who introduced trick roping to Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in 1894.
Oropeza, who was born in 1858 in Puebla, Mexico, introduced trick and fancy roping to American rodeo and was one of Mexico’s greatest professional charros.
Oropeza has been called “the man who invented rope spinning” and was one of Buffalo Bill’s star attractions for 16 years. Trick roping, along with trick riding and trick sharpshooting were popular features of the old Wild West Shows.
While the Wild West Shows eventually faded away, trick roping became a mainstay of American rodeos starting in the 1930s and was made famous by Will Rogers in the 1920s and 1930s. Rogers was am American stage and film actor, vaudeville performer, cowboy, humorist, newspaper columnist and social commentator from Oklahoma.
Rogers has said he was inspired by Oropeza to learn trick roping.