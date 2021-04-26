Springfest celebration in Hastings

HASTINGS — Veteran and nationally recognized trick rope artist Joan Wells of Lincoln gave a display of her talents, along with a history of trick roping, at the Prairie Loft’s Springfest celebration Sunday in Hastings.

After the postponement of last year’s celebration because of COVID-19, the event returned Sunday afternoon with many activities to draw people back.

“I’m thrilled,” said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft’s executive director. “It is so good to be back.”

It is the 10th year Springfest has been celebrated at Prairie Loft. Sandeen said this year’s celebration was scaled back somewhat as many of the pandemic protocols are still in place. But new features also were added, such as Wells’ trick roping exhibition and a Hula-Hoop workshop put on by Carly Cremers.

Family activities, farm animals, antique farm equipment displays, a natural playground and mud kitchen, art vendors, food trucks, demonstrations and much more were included Sunday.

Last year, even though Prairie Loft had to scale back many of its activities, it still accomplished its educational mission via the internet.

But, now, as many people are getting their COVID vaccinations, public events are opening back up.