 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Francis quit smoking program starts April 6
0 comments

St. Francis quit smoking program starts April 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” tobacco cessation class, with the first session taking place 5-6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Board Room at St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave. This program is free to the community. Masking and social-distancing policies will be followed.

For more than 30 years, this leading American Lung Association tobacco cessation program has shown participants how to quit tobacco — for good — in a small and supportive group setting.

The seven-week, eight-session program is led by the hospital’s certified instructors Jenny Roush of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis and Seann Julian of St. Francis Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services.

The classes will cover topics such as knowing whether you’re ready to quit smoking, lifestyle changes, coping strategies and stress management. Also included are a participant handbook, relaxation DVD and preparing for quit day tools.

Participants are asked to register by April 5 by calling 308-398-8912.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Challenges arise for crop storage as planet warms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts