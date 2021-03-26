St. Francis quit smoking program starts April 6

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those interested in quitting, CHI Health St. Francis is offering a “Freedom from Smoking” tobacco cessation class, with the first session taking place 5-6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Board Room at St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave. This program is free to the community. Masking and social-distancing policies will be followed.

For more than 30 years, this leading American Lung Association tobacco cessation program has shown participants how to quit tobacco — for good — in a small and supportive group setting.

The seven-week, eight-session program is led by the hospital’s certified instructors Jenny Roush of CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis and Seann Julian of St. Francis Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services.

The classes will cover topics such as knowing whether you’re ready to quit smoking, lifestyle changes, coping strategies and stress management. Also included are a participant handbook, relaxation DVD and preparing for quit day tools.

Participants are asked to register by April 5 by calling 308-398-8912.