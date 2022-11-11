St. Libory students salute veterans

ST. LIBORY — A year ago, Sgt. First Class John Moore watched St. Libory's Veterans Day program from Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar. He saw the program as it was livestreamed at 3 or 4 in the morning.

This year, Moore spoke at the program, live and in person.

The 41-year-old Shelton man is a member of the Nebraska National Guard's 734th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Kearney. In January, he will mark 23 years in the military.

Moore has two nieces who attend St. Libory Public School, Addie and Emma McCabe. He's also related to Jacey McGowan, a librarian and paraprofessional at 1-R School.

Moore has been deployed four times — twice overseas and twice domestically.

He talked about the sacrifices families make when soldiers are deployed.

His first deployment was tougher because communication was limited to phone calls. But FaceTime has made things easier. Sometimes, a soldier can have a video chat with family members almost every day, he said.

Moore returned in July after a year in Qatar.

Moore helped with the Nebraska floods and with hurricanes in Louisiana and Florida. He's been to Korea, Canada, Japan, Iraq and Kuwait.

"I'm proud to serve. I'm proud my family supports me, and I'm proud of you," he told the audience.

A sense of patriotism ran strong in the St. Libory gymnasium during the 35-minute program. Students greeted veterans at the door. The walls were filled with photo salutes to relatives who served in the military.

It was the second year the school put together a Veterans Day program.

Kevin Snyder and Amanda Hodges brought the idea last year to St. Libory Principal Mike Herzberg. Snyder teaches social studies at St. Libory and 1R School. Hodges is a paraprofessional and PTO president at St. Libory.

Hodges said she'd always wanted to do a Veterans Day program at the school. When she found out that Snyder also favored the idea, she said, "Hey, let's see if Mike's on board with this, and see if we can throw together something."

Hodges' husband, Roni, was in the military. So were both of her grandfathers. Roni's side of the family includes numerous veterans. Snyder's grandfather was in the military.

Herzberg said Hodges and Snyder "put together an awesome morning for us" last year, which was repeated Friday.

Snyder, the emcee, told the audience that in our busy lives, we take many of our rights and freedoms for granted. He also talked about the sacrifices families make, and the support they give to those in the military.

During the program, veterans were asked to stand to be recognized.

St. Libory student Trace Gerhardus carried in the flag.

Desirae Hartford Rivera read a story called the "Missing Man Table." Mia Mitchell read "Poppies for Remembrance."

The St. Libory band played "My Country 'tis of Thee."

St. Libory students sang "You're a Grand Old Flag," "How Do You Tell a Veteran Thank You" and "A Grateful Nation."

A short video detailed the history of Veterans Day.

A similar program was held later in the morning at 1-R School.

Herzberg pointed out that some people in the audience were FaceTiming Friday's event. So military members in other nations might have been watching.