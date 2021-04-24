St. Paul man indicted by grand jury

Michael Copeland of St. Paul was one of 29 defendants indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.
Copeland, 51, is charged with interstate communications with a threat to injure law enforcement officers April 13. The maximum penalty if convicted is five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.
The grand jury returned 23 unsealed indictments charging 29 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.