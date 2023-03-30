There are a lot of moving parts determining school staffing needs, Grand Island Public Schools being no exception.

Brian Kort, GIPS Recruitment & Retention Coordinator, is one of the district staffers who collaborates on making determinations about the differences between the district’s needs, wants – and what’s even plausible.

“We ask all the administrators, the building principals, central office, staff to fill out a staffing request form,” he said. “(There is) always a waiting game to see what we have funding wise, and we're finishing negotiations. So those take priority and then you just (determine) what's needed? What's the greatest need? And what do you have the funding for?”

Superintendent Matt Fisher said another factor is the student registration deadline. To ensure enrollment in a nearby (“neighborhood”) school, rather than being educated at a GIPS building elsewhere, families must have students registered by March 31.

“They’re going to be able to come to school,” Fisher emphasized, “but it may be that they're going to get bused across town to a classroom where we have room, as opposed to being in their neighborhood.

“That’s one of those things … very closely tied to that whole staffing piece, because we've really got to figure out, how many teachers do we need in this building? And how many teachers do we need in (another) building?”

Staffing recommendations fiscal year 2023-2024 1.0 FTE Hello Hero Case Manager (Early Learning Center).

4.0 FTE at Dodge, Jefferson, Knickrehm, Newell.

4.0 FTE net elementary reduction due to enrollment needs and changes.

.5 FTE Westridge Middle School Social Worker.

1.0 FTE Middle School Orchestra.

1.0 FTE Middle School Band.

.5 FTE Westridge Custodian.

Nurse Supervisor, added responsibility/contract days.

Community Liaison, increase in pay due to change in responsibility.

1.0 FTE Speech Language Pathologist.

1.0 FTE Low Voltage Technician. (Presented at March GIPS Board of Education meeting.)

Kort gave a staffing report at GIPS’s March board meeting. In his report, he detailed staffing additions for 2023-2024 school year, costing the district $415,277. Those additions include adjustments to roles of teachers, central office workers, special education and an additional buildings and grounds employee.

Michelle Carter, president of Grand Island Education Association (the district’s teacher’s union), said she was “disappointed” by Kort’s March board report.

There are other positions that need to be added, including in her own building, she said.

Dodge Elementary has requested an additional teacher to handle a couple hefty classes of fourth graders, each numbering 27 students.

“We’re trying to get three sections, because (of) the number of behaviors in the class,” she explained. “When we see bigger classes, we see more behaviors.”

Behaviors that are getting “more violent than in the past” she said.

“We’re hoping that we can advocate for another section, so we can at least split some of those kids up. That would be 18 per class, which is a normal class size.”

In his report, Kort mentioned that resignations and retirements were slightly fewer in years past, hovering around 90.

“With shifting, (including) promotions, you look at the last three, four years, we're probably averaging about 120.”

March 15 is the earliest date school districts can require teachers to have their contracts squared away, which is the date GIPS observes.

“I would say almost every school district in the state is probably using that March 15,” Fisher explained.

Kort said the timing has worked out fairly well because of the timing of GIPS’s spring break.

Carter said she isn’t so sure.

“That March, April time is when people are putting their staffing plans together, they're finding out who's retiring, people are notifying them that they're leaving the district.

“That's when the job openings are.”

Carter understands the district needs to know, “but that also creates a problem for people who want to leave, but they haven't heard about their position yet. I have several members who came to me and said, 'You know, I asked for an extension to the March 15 day, because I've interviewed and I'll hear next week whether or not I got the job.'”

Fisher said before the widespread teacher shortage, school administrations were more flexible with letting educators out of their contracts. In the past several years, districts have had to be more stringent, he said.

“We still want to work with teachers always. But we have to take care of that need. It’s more of a ‘we will release you from your contract when we have found a suitable route.’”

Carter said of the circumstances, “Contracts are contracts, just like anywhere else.”

Even so, in the past contracts were more flexible.

“If you had signed your contract, and then you got another job offer, they would say, 'Well, if we can fill your position, we'll let you out of your contract,'” Carter said. “In the past, that was no problem. Now that’s not the case, so they really are not letting people out of their contracts.”

Carter said teacher resignations and retirements will likely not sit around 90.

“We don't know everybody that's leaving yet. I know there's some people who want to leave, who are trying to get out of their contract. Whether they are successful, that remains to be seen.”

Carter noted that the district isn’t 100% staffed this school year, in the first place.

It’s a tough situation, she said, commending Kort’s efforts.

“He’s been trying to hire people since fall, trying to get a feel for what positions (we have filled) to give them some idea.”

These early commitments are more like letters of intent, and not necessarily binding, Carter said. “That’s not going to be an accurate number, but they at least have an idea of how many positions they might need.”

Staffing is tricky, Carter said, adding, “Brian has done a great job.”