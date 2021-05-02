AgLines roundup for Sunday, May 2

If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $2.2 billion dollars into the state’s economy over a two-month period, according to the Nebraska Corn Board. This amount, the corn board said, is a result of inputs, such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but does not include land costs, labor or equipment.

Despite the seemingly high investments now, the full economic impact will be realized over time. said Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Corn Board executive director.

“Agriculture is an industry filled with risk and heavily reliant on Mother Nature,” Brunkhorst said. “Despite the uncertainty, Nebraska’s farmers are passionate about producing an abundant supply of food, fuel and fiber, which shows through their yearly investments during the planting season. The economic impact of agriculture to Nebraska is substantial. It’s truly our No. 1 industry.”

Farmers in Nebraska, Brunkhorst said, historically begin to plant their corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May. However, he said, weather often dictates when farmers can plant.

The latest Crop Progress report issued by the USDA (released April 26, 2021), showed Nebraska farmers are 6% completed with corn planting, which is behind where the state was at this time last year (17%), and behind the five-year average (15%).