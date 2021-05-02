AgLines roundup for Sunday, May 2

Ord students take top prize at Envirothon
High schoolers from across Nebraska — and a few pelicans — descended on Lake Wanahoo for the 29th annual Nebraska State Envirothon on April 28.
Envirothon is an environmental education program for high school students that combines classroom learning and outdoor activities. This year’s competition was hosted at the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District’s Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo.
“Envirothon allows students to get outdoors and learn about natural resources in a hands-on environment,” said Jim Eschliman, Nebraska Association of Resources Districts president. “The activities are designed to help students become environmentally-aware, action-oriented adults, but also exposes them to many exciting career opportunities.”
During the state competition, five-member teams were tested on their knowledge of aquatics, forestry, policy, range, soils and wildlife, as well as prepared and delivered an oral presentation focusing on a current environmental issue.
The 2021 oral presentation theme, “Water Resources Management: Local Control, Local Solutions,” challenged teams to propose a solution on a complex problem before a panel of judges.
Ord High School took home the championship, receiving a $1,500 prize.
St. Paul high school students were also honored in the policy and soils categories.
More than 75 teams competed in the regional contests between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, and 14 teams qualified to participate at the state competition.
Ord will represent Nebraska at the NCF-Envirothon July 25-28, to compete for a top prize of $15,000. The international NCF-Envirothon will be hosted virtually by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts and will include more than 40 teams from the U.S., Canada and China.
Learn more about the Nebraska Envirothon at www.nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.
Nebraska egg production grows in 2020
The value of egg production in Nebraska during 2020 was $153 million, up $22.9 million from $130 million in 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Egg production in 2020 was estimated at 2.43 billion eggs, down 226.3 million from the previous year. Average number of layers for 2020 at 8.57 million was down 303,000 from 2019.
Nebraska corn farmers to invest nearly $2.2 billion to plant 9.9 million acres
Nebraska corn farmers will plant 9.9 million acres of corn in 2021, according to the latest Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $2.2 billion dollars into the state’s economy over a two-month period, according to the Nebraska Corn Board. This amount, the corn board said, is a result of inputs, such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but does not include land costs, labor or equipment.
Despite the seemingly high investments now, the full economic impact will be realized over time. said Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Corn Board executive director.
“Agriculture is an industry filled with risk and heavily reliant on Mother Nature,” Brunkhorst said. “Despite the uncertainty, Nebraska’s farmers are passionate about producing an abundant supply of food, fuel and fiber, which shows through their yearly investments during the planting season. The economic impact of agriculture to Nebraska is substantial. It’s truly our No. 1 industry.”
Farmers in Nebraska, Brunkhorst said, historically begin to plant their corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May. However, he said, weather often dictates when farmers can plant.
The latest Crop Progress report issued by the USDA (released April 26, 2021), showed Nebraska farmers are 6% completed with corn planting, which is behind where the state was at this time last year (17%), and behind the five-year average (15%).
USDA improves livestock crop insurance policies with new options
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating livestock insurance policies to improve options for producers and to create additional opportunities for producers to participate. USDA’s Risk Management Agency’s (RMA) updates to the Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP) and Livestock Gross Margin (LGM) policies will be effective for the 2022 and succeeding crop years.
DRP has been RMA’s most successful livestock product. In just its second year, it covered about 30% of milk production. It provided critical protection against unexpected decreases in prices, due to COVID and other causes, paying around $478 million to dairy producers. The changes for the 2022 crop year include:
— Ensuring the class pricing option remains available for purchase even when either the Class III or Class IV milk price is not published.
— Relaxing records requirements by allowing monthly total pounds of milk and milk components (butterfat and protein) to be acceptable records instead of daily.
— Modifying weekend sales period to end on Sunday at 9 a.m. Central Time.
LGM is available for cattle, dairy and swine producers and provides protection against loss of gross margin (market value of livestock minus feed costs). The LGM programs have also seen an increase in participation over the last year. The total insured livestock and livestock products increased approximately 103% from 2019 to 2020.
The changes for the 2022 crop year include allowing producers to purchase coverage on a weekly basis instead of monthly, which will allow producers to be more effective at managing the risks to their operations.
In addition to DRP and LGM, another insurance options for livestock producers is Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which is available for feeder cattle, fed cattle and swine. It provides protection against declining market prices. Recent changes, which include increased head limits and additional subsidy increases, have resulted in a 1,000%-plus increase in program participation compared to the 2020 crop year.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available online using the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov.