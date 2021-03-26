Ex-Grand Island teacher gets prison time for possessing child porn

A former Grand Island teacher Friday was sentenced to six years and four months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard allowed Brian A. Mohr to report to start serving his sentence on May 26. In addition to the prison term, the judge also gave him seven years of supervised release and imposed $8,500 in assessments against him.

Mohr, 38 of Grand Island, pleaded guilty in November in a deal with prosecutors.

Just three months earlier, Mohr, a former teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic, was indicted in connection to an investigation that started in December 2019.