Ex-Grand Island teacher gets prison time for possessing child porn

A former Grand Island teacher Friday was sentenced to six years and four months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard allowed Brian A. Mohr to report to start serving his sentence on May 26. In addition to the prison term, the judge also gave him seven years of supervised release and imposed $8,500 in assessments against him.
Mohr, 38 of Grand Island, pleaded guilty in November in a deal with prosecutors.
Just three months earlier, Mohr, a former teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic, was indicted in connection to an investigation that started in December 2019.
Law enforcement learned of a male student pretending to be a female high school student to get nude photos on social media, then extorting or blackmailing them for more photos or sexual acts, according to court records.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said the student had been communicating with Mohr on Snapchat and had sent him more than three dozen nude images constituting child pornography between July 1, 2019, and the end of the year.
A search of Mohr's home Jan. 14, 2020, turned up child pornography, and Grand Island Police arrested him. He originally was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. But those charges were dropped when he was indicted.
NEBRASKA COLD CASES
Ann Marie Kelley
Carl Bittner
K.K. Kody
Christi Nichols
Donald Bennett
Ernestine Ruschy
Eugene McGuire
Jay Durnil
Mary Heese
Gregory Moore
Irvin Settje
Jason Remsen
Jason Vesper
Brian Walker
Arthur Morley
Jay Blockson
Jeanne Kassebaum
William, Bernice and Barbara Peak
Jeffrey Snoddy
Joy Blanchard
Demetrius Simpson
Julie Derrick
Leah Rowlands
Letha Harley
Mary Cabral
Mary Cronin
Merlin Mosel
Mitchell Simon
Patrick Vostades
Rebecca Williams
Richard Chadek
Richard Lessley
Robert Beaudoin
Robert Heelan
Rudolfo Flores
Russell McKnight
Sandy Green
Sarah Neal
Tyrone Banister
Waddell Robinson
Charles Hanks
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger