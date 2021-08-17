Kearney man dead after five-hour standoff; no shots fired by police

KEARNEY — A Kearney man wanted in connection with an early Monday morning shooting of two women near Elm Creek has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a five-hour standoff with police.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney was found dead at 1823 Second Ave. Apartment B around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had named Smith as a person of interest in a 2:40 a.m. shooting of the two women, which occurred west of Elm Creek at a rural house. The conditions of the two women were not known as of early Monday evening.

Around 11 a.m. the sheriff’s office received information that Smith was inside the apartment. A woman confirmed Smith was alone inside, according to a BSCO news release.

Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT responded to the scene where negotiators established communication with Smith by cellphone.