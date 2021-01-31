Man shot 10 times recalls Bellevue Sonic attack

He spent two weeks there and underwent multiple surgeries to repair his arms and legs. A vein was taken from Gerner’s leg and and put in his right arm, skin from his leg was transplanted to his right arm and his multiple broken bones were set or pinned back together.

He then spent another two weeks at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha before going home Dec. 23.

Gerner is still doing outpatient therapy three days a week. He is walking and driving on his own.

“I’ve got a ways to go as far as fine motor skills go with my hands, but overall, I’m doing really well, and I am very grateful to be alive,” he said. “I really feel like I was watched over by an angel.”

He’s also working at Sonic again.

While he was nervous about going back and seeing the building, Gerner said the restaurant’s remodeling after the shooting has helped.

A new sign hangs above the building, and the ceiling, walls and appliances were replaced.

“Going back was something I felt I needed to do to get closure, and honestly it’s been great,” Gerner said. “Life can really hit you out of nowhere, but you have to get up and keep going.”