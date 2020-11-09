Nebraska casinos may hurt Iowa gambling industry

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa casino officials worry they will lose business when several Nebraska casinos open because voters in that state approved gambling.

When casinos are built in Omaha and Lincoln, they could hurt Iowa gaming revenues, especially in Council Bluffs, where four casinos currently operate, officials contend. Other Iowa border towns with casinos include Sioux City, Onawa and Sloan.

The development of casinos in Nebraska could be another blow to Iowa casinos that already are reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still trying to rebound in all the markets because of COVID-19,” said Wes Ehrecke, president of the Iowa Gaming Association. “To have something like this coming online could have a ripple effect.”

Roughly two-thirds of Nebraska voters approved three constitutional amendments last week to legalize casinos at the state’s six licensed horse tracks, regulate the industry and devote some of the money to a tax credit for property owners.