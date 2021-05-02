Nebraska Extension offering online training, apps

The Nebraska Extension, among its many programs, will offer an interactive online training in May for those wanting a refresher course in managing pests; has developed an app to connect producers with resources in their area; and now has copies of its 2021 weed guide for sale. Further details can be found below:
— Crop Scout Training: Nebraska Extension will offer an interactive online Field Crop Scout Training on Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This day-long session is available for producers, summer employees in the agriculture industry, those preparing for a CCA exam, and experienced crop scouts/consultants who would like a refresher on managing corn and soybean pests. A total of 7.5 CCA credits are available for participants who need them (6 Pest Management; 1 Crop Management; .5 Fertility/Nutrient Management).
Topics covered include crop growth and developmental stages, pest identification (weeds, diseases, and insects), scouting tactics, pest management, and nutrient deficiencies in corn and soybeans. Registration can be completed online, and an optional resource booklet may be ordered that includes reference materials and scouting tools, including a tri-lens magnifying glass. Registration for the training will also include instructions on downloading free interactive programs important for the completion of the training.
Highlighted topics, speakers, and registration information can be found at the following website: extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/fieldcropscouttraining/.
— Manure Resources: The UNL Manure Management Team has developed an app to connect those that need a manure applicator, broker, advisor, or resource person in their area.
Five major features are available on this educational app: home, news, events, our team, and contacts. The app is compatible for both Apple and Android devices.
To access the app, visit the following website: nemanure.glideapp.io. More information about the app and its features can be found online on the UNL Water Website (water.unl.edu/article/animal-manure-management/got-manure-need-manure-%E2%80%93-there%E2%80%99s-app). Questions about the app and its uses/content can be directed to Leslie Johnson, UNL Extension Animal Manure Management project coordinator, at leslie.johnson@unl.edu or by calling 402-584-3818.
— 2021 Weed Guides: The 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska is available for folks that are interested in purchasing a copy.
This resource is used during winter meetings including pesticide trainings, crop production clinics, the Nebraska Crop Management Conference, and many more educational programs. While winter meetings have wrapped up and planting season is underway, we encourage producers, consultants, agronomists, and agriculture industry professionals to use this resource throughout the growing season. The guide can also be useful for commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicators as it includes information on commercial turfgrass, aquatic weed management, and more.
This publication is updated every year with the latest information on pesticide use, safety, application tools, pest management strategies, efficacy ratings, pest identification tools, pesticide resistance management tactics, estimated pesticide retail prices, crop growth stages, dichotomous keys, and more. To purchase a copy, stop by your local Extension office or order a copy from UNL’s Marketplace: marketplace.unl.edu/default/catalogsearch/result/?qEC130.
Sarah A. Sivits is the Dawson/Buffalo/Hall County Extension Educator. You may contact her at 308-324-5501 or by emailing ssivits2@unl.edu.