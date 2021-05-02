Nebraska Extension offering online training, apps

— Manure Resources: The UNL Manure Management Team has developed an app to connect those that need a manure applicator, broker, advisor, or resource person in their area.

Five major features are available on this educational app: home, news, events, our team, and contacts. The app is compatible for both Apple and Android devices.

To access the app, visit the following website: nemanure.glideapp.io. More information about the app and its features can be found online on the UNL Water Website (water.unl.edu/article/animal-manure-management/got-manure-need-manure-%E2%80%93-there%E2%80%99s-app). Questions about the app and its uses/content can be directed to Leslie Johnson, UNL Extension Animal Manure Management project coordinator, at leslie.johnson@unl.edu or by calling 402-584-3818.

— 2021 Weed Guides: The 2021 Guide for Weed, Disease, and Insect Management in Nebraska is available for folks that are interested in purchasing a copy.