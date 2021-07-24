Nebraska rural health clinics receiving $2.8M to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts

A total of 60 rural health clinics in Nebraska are receiving federal funding to help them combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts.

The funding for the state’s clinics totals more than $2.8 million. It was made available by the American Rescue Plan and is being administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration through the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

RHCs are well-positioned to disseminate information about how and where to get vaccinated at the local level, and coordinate with existing vaccination sites and public health partners to identify strategies to increase vaccine confidence among key populations. RHCs will use this funding to improve health literacy, focusing on vaccine safety and the benefits of broad vaccination for rural communities.

These efforts will improve health care in rural areas by reinforcing key messages about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.